School employee accused of biting 10-year-old student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A mother tells First Coast News her 10-year-old son with special needs was bitten on the ear by an employee at Hyde Park Elementary School, Tuesday morning.

"Her saliva is still in his ear, which is just disgusting," Tasia Johnson tells First Coast News, "he said he couldn't get it out."

Duval County Schools Spokesperson Laureen Ricks confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway.

According to Johnson, her son was in the cafeteria eating his cereal when an employee came by and "snatched" the hood off of his head.

"He got a new hoodie for Christmas, you know, he likes to wear it," she said.

The student told his mother the employee leaned over to whisper into his ear, using foul language, threatening that if he wore the hoodie again there would be repercussions. It was at that time the employee allegedly bit the student's ear and scratched him while cupping his ear.

Johnson called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office who, she said, called an ambulance to clean a small wound that was bleeding slightly above her son's left ear. Johnson said police confirmed to her through photos that were taken by the principal immediately following the incident, that a human bite mark on her son's ear could be clearly seen.

"He's supposed to be safe here at school, and he doesn't feel safe." Johnson said.

She said she took the day off work and, as a single parent, she said she can't afford it.

"I'm afraid to send him here," said Johnson.

To her knowledge, she said the employee is still on campus. Johnson said her son informed her Tuesday the employee had spoken to him about his hood for the past couple days.

Johnson said when she asked what would happen during lunch if her son stayed in school, she was told that her son would be isolated and the employee would remain in their position.

The school district could not comment whether the employee has been put on suspension or paid leave.

Johnson said, however, that two children came forward as witnesses and she intends to press charges.

"You never put your hands on a child," said Johnson. "That is never okay."

(© 2017 WTLV)