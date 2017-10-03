Hyatt Regency closed through Florida-Georgia weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The largest hotel in Downtown Jacksonville has announced that it will be closed for the weekend of the big Florida-Georgia game.

The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront is one of the several downtown buildings that received wind damage and flooding from Hurricane Irma.

Officials at the hotel released the following statement:

The safety and security of guests and colleagues is always a top priority at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, and our deepest concerts are with our guests, colleagues and neighbors impacted by the effects of Hurricane Irma.

It is expected to be back open with limited hotel and food and beverage operations on Monday, Oct. 30.

© 2017 WTLV-TV