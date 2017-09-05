Where you can pickup sandbags in St. Johns, Putnam counties

Residents are required to provide their own transportation, shovels and fill up their own bags.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
Bags will be available on-site. Limit of 20 bags per person. Sand and bags will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 at noon. They will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day after. For more information, call 904-824-5550:
- Windswept Acres Park: 5335 SR A1A South
- Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Rd., in the overflow parking area
- North Beach Park: 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover)
- Town of Hastings Town Hall: 6195 S. Main St., behind the building
- Palm Valley: Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway
- Sims Pit: 536 S. Holmes Blvd.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Sand and bags will be available on-site, starting Wednesday, Sept. 6:
- East River Road & Putnam County Boulevard Baseball Field: 223 Putnam County Blvd.
- Chesser Pit: 145 W. Washington St.
- Huntington Pit: 1553 CR 308
First Coast News will update this story as we obtain more information about where residents can pick-up sandbags.
