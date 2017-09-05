WTLV
Close

Where you can pickup sandbags in St. Johns, Putnam counties

First Coast News , WTLV 4:41 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

Residents are required to provide their own transportation, shovels and fill up their own bags.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Bags will be available on-site. Limit of 20 bags per person. Sand and bags will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 at noon. They will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day after. For more information, call 904-824-5550:

  • Windswept Acres Park: 5335 SR A1A South
  • Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Rd., in the overflow parking area
  • North Beach Park: 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover)
  • Town of Hastings Town Hall: 6195 S. Main St., behind the building
  • Palm Valley: Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway
  • Sims Pit: 536 S. Holmes Blvd.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Sand and bags will be available on-site, starting Wednesday, Sept. 6:

  • East River Road & Putnam County Boulevard Baseball Field: 223 Putnam County Blvd.
  • Chesser Pit: 145 W. Washington St.
  • Huntington Pit: 1553 CR 308

First Coast News will update this story as we obtain more information about where residents can pick-up sandbags.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories