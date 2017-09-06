Where you can pickup sandbags around the First Coast

Residents are required to provide their own transportation, shovels and fill up their own bags.

CLAY COUNTY

Sandbags will be made available to county residents starting Thursday, Sept. 7 at the following locations:

Middleburg Fire Station: 4003 Everett Ave.

Fleming Island Fire Station: 5995 Pine Ave.

Orange Park Fire Station: 2025 Smith St.

Green Cove Springs Public Works Yard: 900 Gum St.

Keystone Heights City Hall: 555 S. Lawrence Blvd.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County will provide sand and bags for residents. Residents are encouraged to bring their own bags and can fill up to 20 bags with sand. When bags are available, residents are limited to 10 bags of sand. Sand and bags will be available at the following three locations:

Fire Station 71: 89 E. County Rd. 2006, western Flagler County

Fire Station 41: 5593 N. Oceanshore Blvd., in the Hammock

Fire Station 92: 201 Airport Rd. at the Flagler Executive Airport

Sand will also be made available through the city of Palm Coast. Bags are expected to be delivered within the next couple of days at these locations:

Palm Coast Public Works Yard: 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway

Holland Park: 18 Florida Park Dr.

Indian Trails Sports Complex: 5455 Belle Terre Parkway

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park: 350 Sesame Blvd.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Sand and bags will be available on-site, starting Wednesday, Sept. 6:

East River Road & Putnam County Boulevard Baseball Field: 223 Putnam County Blvd.

Chesser Pit: 145 W. Washington St.

Huntington Pit: 1553 CR 308

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Bags will be available on-site. Limit of 20 bags per person. Sand and bags will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 at noon. They will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day after. For more information, call 904-824-5550:

Windswept Acres Park: 5335 SR A1A South

Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Rd., in the overflow parking area

North Beach Park: 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover)

Town of Hastings Town Hall: 6195 S. Main St., behind the building

Palm Valley: Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

Sims Pit: 536 S. Holmes Blvd.

St. Augustine: Starting Thursday, September 7, the City of St. Augustine will provide free sandbags beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 a.m. at Francis Field on West Castillo Dr. for the public in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The sand and the bags are free of charge and there is a limit of 20 bags per person. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and shovels, and are be responsible for filling their own bags.

Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia Stree and follow directions. The service will continue until the supply is depleted or the weather deteriorates until it is unsafe to do so.

First Coast News will update this story as we obtain more information about where residents can pick-up sandbags.

