Whataburger pledges nearly $2M for Harvey recovery efforts

The Whataburger company has pledged an additional $1 million to the Whataburger Family Foundation to help impacted employees with necessities like clothing, food, medical bills and monetary assistance.

The Whataburger Family Foundation provides emergency assistance to Whataburger Family Members who are experiencing an unforeseen financial hardship. Operating since 2001, the Whataburger Family Foundation pools together donations from the company, employees, franchisees and suppliers. The funds are then used for scholarships and to assist employees and impacted families.

In addition, to serve neighbors in need, Whataburger is donating $150,000 to the Red Cross, and another $500,000 to local food banks to be deployed in the areas of greatest need.

They're also working with our community partners and nonprofit organizations to help us distribute local support, and we’re establishing local Family Member Support Centers in Corpus Christi and Houston that will provide key resources to Family Members as they get back on their feet.

“To all our Family Members and neighbors who were impacted by this storm’s devastation, we stand with you. The path to recovering and rebuilding is long, but we’re here for you and we’ll get through this together,” said Whataburger Chairman Tom Dobson.

