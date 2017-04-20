Tropical Storm Arlene the first April system since 2003

Tropical Storm Arlene has formed in the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.-- Our hurricane season may not officially begin until June 1, but for the fourth time in the last six years, it starts early.

Tropical Storm Arlene has formed in the open Atlantic about 2,200 miles east-northeast of Jacksonville. It poses no threat to land and will become absorbed in a low pressure system to its west.

This is the first named April storm since 2003,

#Arlene is only the second April tropical storm on record during the satellite era in the Atlantic basin. Advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/jswjnoXqEj — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) April 20, 2017

Despite our tropical season beginning early, it not mean an active season is ahead.

