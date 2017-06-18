Tropical storm warnings issued for southern Caribbean islands

National Hurricane Center track for a potential cyclone.

MIAMI, Fla. -- The tropical disturbance to the east of the Windward Islands has gained enough organization to warrant the issuance of tropical storm warnings for islands in the southern Caribbean Sea.

The tropical disturbance is expected to become the season's second tropical storm on Monday, according to guidance from the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologists anticipate the system will strengthen into tropical storm Bret before impacting the eastern Caribbean islands.

The First Coast News Weather Team is also monitoring an area in the northwest Caribbean Sea that could become a tropical depression within the next 72 hours.

The exact forecast tract of the system that will enter the Gulf of Mexico remains uncertain but will likely increase rain chances for Florida this week.

Keep connected for weather forecasts and alerts on the go. Download a First Coast News weather app for your mobile device.

© 2017 WTLV-TV