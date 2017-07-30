Tropical Depression 6 forms just west of Tampa

Tropical Depression #6 has formed just West of Tampa, Florida early Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next few hours. According to NHC, radar data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with the small area of low pressure located about 75 miles west of Tampa, Florida, have continued to become better organized.

The cone of concern and flooding stays well south of our area but travel farther south is not advised due to tropical depression six.

Stay with First Coast News as our Storm Experts track this developing storm.

NHC will be initiating advisories by 6 AM EDT on Tropical Depression Six, located west of Tampa, Florida. — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2017

Tropical Depression 6 has formed and will be impacting mainly Central Florida with flooding. Be careful heading south today. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/z40oVfBDpK — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) July 31, 2017

