WTLV
Close

Tropical Depression 6 forms just west of Tampa

Tropical Depression 6 forms west of Tampa

First Coast News , WTLV 6:06 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

Tropical Depression #6 has formed just West of Tampa, Florida early Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports. 

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next few hours. According to NHC, radar data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with the small area of low pressure located about 75 miles west of Tampa, Florida, have continued to become better organized. 

The cone of concern and flooding stays well south of our area but travel farther south is not advised due to tropical depression six.  

Stay with First Coast News as our Storm Experts track this developing storm. 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories