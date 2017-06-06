St. Johns County ends Evacuation Re-Entry Tag Program following Hurricane Matthew

Emergency hurricane sign. Photo: St. Johns County Fire Rescue

Eight months after Hurricane Matthew swept by the First Coast, community leaders have evaluated and decided to end its Evacuation Re-Entry Tag Program.

The program was designed to ensure a smooth and quick reentry process for residents who evacuated the area, but returned after the storm. Green tags would be issued to residents while businesses were issued two orange tags east of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Community leaders have evaluated the effectiveness of the program and decided to discontinue it, the St. Johns County Emergency Management said.

Instead, the Re-Entry program will be accomplished using proof of residency in evacuated areas, such as drivers licenses, state identification cards, utility bills or lease agreements.

Emergency Management said if anyone has questions, call 904-824-5550.

