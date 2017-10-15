Puerto Rico: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Marc Anthony, more unite for hurricane relief

The music didn't stop on Saturday night as stars rallied with big names such as Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Ellen DeGeneres and Stevie Wonder to raise more than $30 million for Puerto Rico.

As the residents of Puerto Rico continue to struggle to recover from destructive hurricanes Maria and Irma that hit within the past two months, Lopez, Anthony and others organized One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, the benefit that was televised Saturday night on Univision, Telemundo and NBC from Miami and Los Angeles.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was among the celebrities who answered calls from viewers who were encouraged to pledge money toward the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico and other aid groups during the telethon.

Lopez's baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez worked with her and her ex-husband Anthony on the event, which featured performances by the organizers as well as Ricky Martin, Chris Martin, Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Mary J. Blige and others.Lopez, who has family in Puerto Rico, told People.com that it was not difficult to work with the two men on this project.

“There’s just no question about it when it comes to things like this,” she said. “The truth is, we are all one. We are all family. We are doing this because it’s the right thing to do. Our community needs us right now, and we are very aware that we are leaders in our community. If we step out and do something, hopefully people will follow and do the same.”

On Sunday, Lopez posted on Instagram a message of thanks to everyone who donated and said "Thank you for everyone who tuned in and donated...30 million and counting!! We are so grateful!! We are One Voice."

