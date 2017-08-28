Owner of Jacksonville Armada to donate all ticket sales this week to Harvey relief

Flood victims arrive at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Robert Palmer, the owner of the Jacksonville Armada, will be donating 100% of the revenue from Jacksonville Armada FC online ticket sales this week to Hurricane Harvey relief.

"I challenge other business owners to take similar action to support Texas," Palmer wrote. "As Floridians we know too well the devastation a hurricane (and flooding) of this magnitude can cause."





Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday. Rising water chased some people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers.

After receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and corporations who would like to help, Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” said Mayor Turner. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”

Methods to Donate:

Online Credit Card Donations: Visit www.ghcf.org. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee, typically 3%, by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee.

Checks/Money Orders: Mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, TX 77056.

Transfer Cash by Wire: Wire To: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Houston, TX

ABA # 021000021

For credit to: Greater Houston Community Foundation

A/C#: 849170287

For further credit to: Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

For stocks, corporate bonds and other marketable securities, please contact: donorservices@ghcf.org

