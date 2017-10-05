Tropical Storm Nate's 11 p.m. Thursday track.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for a portion of the U.S. Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nate makes its way off the eastern coast of Honduras with sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, eastward to the Alabama-Florida border, including the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, eastward to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

New data continues to support Nate making landfall well west of Tally on Sunday. This lessens the threat of severe weather for us on Sunday and Monday.

For now our focus is on our nor'easter. The flooding concern peaks with the full moon and arrival of some heavy showers. We are primarily talking about street flooding.

The high onshore winds of the nor'easter will now drop off in a big way. This will help tide levels to drop into the weekend.

However afternoon thunderstorms will become more widespread as tropical air comes up from the south.

By Sunday Nate should be making Landfall . As long as it makes landfall even close to the forecast then outside of thunderstorms, we will have little noticeable impact. Nearly all severe weather associated with Nate would be west of I-75.

