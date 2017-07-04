New tropical storm on the horizon

A possible Tropical Storm Don is expected to curve long before any landfall in Florida.

We could be tracking our fourth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season very soon.

Invest 94 is currently a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center says there's an 80% chance the storm will become Tropical Storm Don, some time in the next five days.

The good news, First Coast News meteorologist Tim Deegan says most of the reliable hurricane models have the storm curving north well off-shore of Florida and the eastern U.S., its only local impacts being higher waves for surfers. Even that won't be felt for another nine days.

#PrecisionForecast A tropical cyclone may form over the next five days. But don't stress,just check our updates. pic.twitter.com/JwUkZl7DdA — Tim Deegan (@fcntim) July 4, 2017

