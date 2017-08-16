Monitoring the tropics for potential development

(Photo: maxuser)

The First Coast News Storm Experts are watching three different tropical disturbances that have the potential to develop into tropical storms over the coming week.

At this point, the closest of the three systems is still about 2,000 miles from the First Coast and its way too early to tell if any of the systems will impact the area.

In the next week or so, we could see more development of any of the systems as they move westward.

The closest of three systems, currently called Invest 91L by the National Hurricane Center, is expected to move into the Caribbean, impacting cruise ships and potentially Central America.

We'll be keeping a close watch on the two systems that are still closer to the African coast to see if they develop and if their tracks move closer to the U.S. mainland.

"Don't lose sleep over the next five days. We'll be keeping a close eye on things and let you know if any of these storms are something we need to be concerned about locally." First Coast News Storm Expert Tim Deegan said.

