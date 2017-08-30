LIST: Local supply drop-off locations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Jumbo Shrimp Baseball Grounds
301 A Philip Randolph Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort To aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Jumbo Shrimp will collect unopened hygiene products at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville front office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday. Fans can also donate items at the games Thursday or Friday and bring them to Memorial Hospital Guest Services.
Salvation Army
10900 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
They are taking donations at their Beach Boulevard location only
Red Cross
751 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Red Cross will not be taking physical donations however they will accept money donations are their Riverside location.
