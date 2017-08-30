LIST: Local supply drop-off locations for Hurricane Harvey victims

A family prepares to sleep at the Convention Center which is housing people from flooded homes after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017. Harvey has set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental US, officials said Tuesday. Harvey, swirling for the past few days off Texas and Louisiana has dumped more than 49 inches (124.5 centimeters) of rain on the region. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MARK RALSTON, This content is subject to copyright.)

Jumbo Shrimp Baseball Grounds

301 A Philip Randolph Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort To aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Jumbo Shrimp will collect unopened hygiene products at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville front office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday. Fans can also donate items at the games Thursday or Friday and bring them to Memorial Hospital Guest Services.

Salvation Army

10900 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

They are taking donations at their Beach Boulevard location only

Red Cross

751 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204

The Red Cross will not be taking physical donations however they will accept money donations are their Riverside location.

