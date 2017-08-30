WTLV
LIST: Local supply drop-off locations for Hurricane Harvey victims

First Coast News , WTLV 10:51 AM. EDT August 30, 2017

Jumbo Shrimp Baseball Grounds 

301 A Philip Randolph Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort To aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Jumbo Shrimp will collect unopened hygiene products at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville front office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday. Fans can also donate items at the games Thursday or Friday and bring them to Memorial Hospital Guest Services.

Salvation Army 

10900 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

They are taking donations at their Beach Boulevard location only  

Red Cross 

751 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204

The Red Cross will not be taking physical donations however they will accept money donations are their Riverside location. 

 

