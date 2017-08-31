The forecasts of a busy Atlantic hurricane season are proving accurate.

As Harvey wanes to a depression, a new hurricane, Irma, has fired up in the central Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

The hurricane was rated a Category 2 with 100-mph winds, and it is forecast to roar into an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane over the next several days.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Irma was located about 1,845 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.

#Irma strengthens to a Cat 2 hurricane. Still churning in the Atlantic. @_WeatherStove will have the latest at noon! pic.twitter.com/1Z1Hi7btnu — Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) August 31, 2017

