Irma now a Major Hurricane, strengthens to Category 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma has now strengthened to a Category 3, becoming a major hurricane over the open Atlantic. The storm is still nearly 3,000 miles away out in the Atlantic Ocean, so there's no immediate threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm to steer west, possibly becoming a Category 4 Hurricane by early next week. Irma does remain over the ocean for the next 5 days or so, given that, there is some uncertainty in it's forecast path beyond those 5 days. Although there's plenty of time to watch this storm, now is the time to be prepared.

The cyclone formed early Wednesday morning becoming our ninth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. While Irma is no immediate threat to the First Coast, your First Coast News Storm Experts will continue to watch it as it treks west in the next week.

