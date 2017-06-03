The last loaf of bread is seen at a supermarket in Kissimmee, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6, 2016. Some three million people on the US southeast coast faced an urgent evacuation order Thursday as monstrous Hurricane Matthew -- now blamed for more than 100 deaths in Haiti alone -- bore down for a direct hit on Florida. / AFP / Gregg Newton (Photo credit should read GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: GREGG NEWTON)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians are going to get a chance to buy hurricane supplies tax-free.

A three-day sales tax holiday on hurricane preparation supplies started Friday and will last through Sunday.

During that period, state and local sales taxes will not be charged on batteries, gas containers, flashlights and portable generators costing $750 or less.

Taxes will also not be charged on coolers, reusable ice packs, tarps, and battery-powered radios.

Florida legislators enacted the sales tax holiday as a way to encourage residents to get ready for this year’s hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season started Thursday and lasts six months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast calls for 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. Two to four hurricanes are expected to be “major” with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

