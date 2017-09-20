Category 2 Hurricane Maria moving north after wreaking havoc on Puerto Rico

5 p.m. Wednesday track.

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane. It will go down as second strongest hurricane on record with 155 mph sustained wind and most intense hurricane with a pressure dropping to 917 mb. It's expected to take a sharp turn north over the weekend and stay east of the United States.

First Coast News Storm Expert Tim Deegan expects the center of Maria to pass about 400 miles east of our area.

As of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Maria is now a Category 2 storm packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. Catastrophic flash flooding is occurring over portions of Puerto Rico and conditions are deteriorating over the eastern Dominican Republic.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

Back home here along the First Coast, we stay on the dry side of an active tropics but we need to be careful of Maria's side-effects this weekend that includes dangerous seas, surf, rip currents and beach erosion. Surf increases to over 10 ft. on Sunday.

