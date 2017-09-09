Hurricane Irma strengthening over Atlantic waters

(Photo: maxuser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma is beginning to restrengthen as it approaches warm Atlantic waters. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted the storm about 6 miles or so to the west.

Irma continues to move west over the Florida Straits and is expected to make a turn northward tonight making landfall near the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane. It is expected to stay over the Gulf waters longer keeping it much stronger as it moves up the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Widespread local impacts remain the same with wind being the biggest concern. Due to the latest path, we are not expected to have any storm surge watches or warnings but tides and water levels will be running 2-4 ft. above average along the river and coast.





Irma will slowly weaken as it moves north along the western side of the Florida peninsula as a category one storm by the time it moves near the western portions of our viewing area.

For northeast Florida to the east of Highway 301, including Interlachen , Palatka, St. Augustine, Middleburg, Duval County and east to Fernandina. to the Westside of Duval, winds will gust to 70 mph, 6-12 inches of rain is expected, a storm surge of 2-5 feet along the coast and a chance for isolated tornadoes.

For southeast Georgia to the east of Highway 301, including most of Camden and Glynn Counties winds will gust to 65 mph, 6-15 inches of rain is expected, a storm surge of 3-6 feet along the coast and a chance for isolated tornadoes.

For northeast Florida and southeast Georgia to the west of highway 301 including Callahan, Baldwin, Lawtey, Starke to Macclenny and Lake City winds will gust to 75 mph and higher, with 6-10 inches of rain expected and a chance for some tornadoes.

The highest risk of Tornadoes will be Sunday night and Monday.

Weather will drastically improve on Tuesday as dry air begins to fill in the wake of Irma.

