HURRICANE WATCH issued for several First Coast counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Hurricane Watch has been extended northward on Florida's east coast to Fernandina Beach as of 11 p.m. Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. This includes Baker, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties. Irma has strengthened back into a Category 5 as it moves north of Cuba.

The next 24 hours is when Irma pivots before heading north. Thus our local nor'easter will be the weather maker until Irma arrives later Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, 5.6 million people have been asked to evacuate their homes in Florida.

Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings are out for South Florida, with the latest update stretching the Hurricane Watch up the west coast of Florida to the Suwannee River.

Timing is slowing down with Irma, as the storm hangs over warm waters of the Straits of Florida, the expected turn north is a bit later now. It looks to start making that turn as we approach Saturday evening. That would put a South Florida impact near sunrise Sunday.

Irma will lose juice over land, its eye wall will collapse and shear will increase. So by the time it approaches I 10, it's expected to be a Tropical Storm.

The worst of Irma's impacts here on the First Coast will be felt late in the night Sunday and through Monday. Counties farther south of Duval will see impacts early Sunday night, whereas counties farther north of Duval will see impacts overnight into Monday.

For northeast Florida to the east of highway 301, winds will gust to 70 mph, 6-12 inches of rain is expected, a storm surge of 2-5 feet along the coast and a chance for isolated tornadoes.

For southeast Georgia to the east of highway 301, winds will gust to 70 mph, 6-15 inches of rain is expected, a storm surge of 4-7 feet along the coast and a chance for isolated tornadoes

For northeast Florida and southeast Georgia to the west of highway 301, winds will gust to 65 mph and higher, with 4-7 inches of rain expected and a chance for some tornadoes.

The highest risk of Tornadoes will be Monday.

Weather will drastically improve on Tuesday as dry air begins to fill in the wake of Irma.

