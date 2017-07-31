Gov. Scott declares a State of Emergency for Tropical Storm Emily

Governor Rick Scott issued Executive Order 17-204 declaring a state of emergency in 31 counties within the State of Florida in response to Tropical Storm Emily. A state of emergency gives the state the flexibility to work with local governments to ensure they have all the resources they may need.

Tropical storm warnings are currently in effect for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties. At this time, there are no evacuation orders in effect. The Florida National Guard stands ready to assist with any storm related impacts.

Governor Scott said, “Earlier this morning, Tropical Depression Six was upgraded to Tropical Storm Emily and tropical storm warnings are currently in effect along Florida’s west coast. Upon learning of this tropical system from the National Hurricane Center, the State of Florida immediately engaged to prepare for any potential storm impacts. I have declared a state of emergency across 31 counties to ensure that every community has the resources they need, and that state, regional and local agencies can easily work together to keep people prepared during Tropical Storm Emily.

“While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season. For helpful preparation resources, please visit FLGetAPlan.com. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Tropical Storm Emily as it moves across Florida today.”

