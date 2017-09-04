Gov. Rick Scott declares state of emergency for Florida ahead of Irma

MIAMI BEACH, FL - AUGUST 26: Florida Governor Rick Scott attends a round table discussion about Zika preparedness in the Miami Beach neighborhood where the mosquito born Zika virus has been found. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties on Monday in response to Hurricane Irma.

Irma strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane late Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott said.

At this time, Irma's track is not 100 percent certain, though it is expected to impact South Florida. Models show the possibility that it may move north up on Florida, but forecasters say it's still too early to tell.

"In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared," Scott said.

Scott encourages the public to start preparing for Irma.



