FPL to install concrete power poles designed to withstand 130 mph winds

First Coast News , WTLV 10:26 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Florida Power and Lights are making the energy grid stronger in St. Augustine by installing stronger power poles – designed to withstand winds of up to 130 mph – to speed up restoration following Hurricane Matthew. 

According to a press release, these upgrades are part of FPL’s ongoing commitment to build a stronger and smarter energy grid to deliver electricity customers can count on in good weather and bad.  

The press release also states the company has a number of system improvements planned for St. Johns County that will make the energy grid more resilient in storms and more reliable throughout the year.  

