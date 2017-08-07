Florida faces 61 percent chance of hurricane hit

News Service of Florida

As Florida moves into the peak months of the annual hurricane season, Colorado State University researchers project a 61 percent chance the state will be hit by a hurricane.

In a forecast released Friday, researchers estimated there will be 16 named storms this season, eight hurricanes and three "major" hurricanes with at least Category 3 winds of 111 mph.

Through July, there have been five named storms in the Atlantic Ocean, including Tropical Storm Emily which struck Florida this week.

The researchers predict an "above average" storm season due in part to "anomalously warm" waters in the Atlantic.

The 61 percent chance of a hurricane striking Florida, compares to a 51 percent historical average.

The forecast projects a 27 percent chance the state could be hit by a major hurricane, compared to a 21 percent historical average.

