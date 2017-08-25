(Photo: maxuser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coastal Bend of Texas is preparing for what could be the worst hurricane since Celia of 1970 and even Carla of 1961.

With winds around 110 mph, Harvey is barrelling towards the Coastal Bend of Texas, expecting to make landfall late Friday night. The Gulf of Mexico is in prime shape to help breed a monster storm like Harvey, with water temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. So this storm will continue to strengthen as it closes in on land.

One of the biggest threats of this storm is not the strength or size, but the duration. Major hurricane or not, Harvey is expected to stall out once reaching land and sit over southeast Texas into Wednesday. That's nearly 5 days of pounding rain, howling winds and excessive storm surge. Catastrophic flooding is expected.

