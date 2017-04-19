Early sub-tropical depression forms in the Atlantic

A rare April tropical system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is calling the storm, a sub-tropical depression. Its the first tropical system to form in April since 2003 when Tropical Storm Ana formed.

The system is no threat to land and is not expected to last long. It currently packs 35 mile an hour winds and is moving north in the Atlantic.

Here's the new 2017 cone graphic using the forecast for Subtropical Depression One. Full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #NHC2017 pic.twitter.com/5OqcIyOSQq — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) April 19, 2017

