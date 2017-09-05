Duval County emergency & evacuation information

Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Duval County has 3 major routes to travel west from the beaches, and major interstates that can be used to travel north and west.



To leave the beaches take either J. Turner Butler Boulevard, Beach Boulevard, or Atlantic Boulevard westward.



Residents in non-coastal areas can take either Interstate 95 northward or Interstate 10 westward.

Evacuation Map:

Duval County Evacuation Map by FirstCoastNews

Important Links:

Duval County shelter information: CLICK HERE

Duval County CODE RED notifications: CLICK HERE

Duval County special needs registry: CLICK HERE

Download the First Coast News APP to receive weather alerts: CLICK HERE

Important Phone Numbers:

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: (904) 630-0500

Atlantic Beach Police Department: (904) 247-5859

Neptune Beach Police Department: (904) 270-2413

Jacksonville Beach Police Department: (904) 247-6171

Beaches Energy: (904) 247-6171

JEA: (904) 665-6000

© 2017 WTLV-TV