Duval County emergency & evacuation information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Duval County has 3 major routes to travel west from the beaches, and major interstates that can be used to travel north and west.
To leave the beaches take either J. Turner Butler Boulevard, Beach Boulevard, or Atlantic Boulevard westward.
Residents in non-coastal areas can take either Interstate 95 northward or Interstate 10 westward.
Evacuation Map:
Duval County Evacuation Map by FirstCoastNews
Important Links:
Duval County shelter information: CLICK HERE
Duval County CODE RED notifications: CLICK HERE
Duval County special needs registry: CLICK HERE
Download the First Coast News APP to receive weather alerts: CLICK HERE
Important Phone Numbers:
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: (904) 630-0500
Atlantic Beach Police Department: (904) 247-5859
Neptune Beach Police Department: (904) 270-2413
Jacksonville Beach Police Department: (904) 247-6171
Beaches Energy: (904) 247-6171
JEA: (904) 665-6000
