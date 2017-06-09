WTLV
City announces changes to emergency notification system

Andrew Wulfeck, WTLV 8:03 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The next time a disaster strikes Duval County residents could be alerted via a new system that is in the works by Duval County Emergency Preparedness Division.

The program is called AlertJax and is free for all Duval County residents.

The city says the system is replacing the current CodeRed alert system, which will no longer be used.

A JaxReady Facebook post states that if you were utilizing CodeRED, you must re-register with the AlertJax system to continue receiving alerts.

Residents of Duval County can sign up for the program at JaxReady.com.

