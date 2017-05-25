Hundreds of volunteers place thousands of flags on veterans headstones

Servicemen laying flags. (Photo: Wounded Warrior Project)

In preparation for Memorial Day, thousands of veterans graves will be adorned with the American Flag.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Jacksonville National Cemetery to honor our nations heroes.

One by one, each flag,12,000 of them, were placed at the headstones of veterans as solemn thank you for their ultimate sacrifices.



The event takes place every year since 2009.

Steven Spicklermier with the Jacksonville National Cemetery says it's heartwarming to see the amount of volunteers growing every year.

"It's a very special thing that we do today. It's important for everything that each one of these veterans gave. The sacrifices they made to keep everyone free. That's why we are out here today, to honor them," says Steven Spickelmier, chairman of the support committee with the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Spickelmier says as the number of volunteers continues to grow, the cemetery looks expand the parking lot and think of better ways to accommodate traffic flow through the burial grounds.

A public memorial service will be held at the National Cemetery Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the main flag pole.

