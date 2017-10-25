Hundreds gather to remember 3-year-old Amari Harley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people from the community gathered together to mourn the loss of 3-year-old Amari Harley. A vigil was held for the toddler at Bruce Park.

Harley went missing at Bruce Park on Sunday. Later that day, his body was found at the bottom of a septic tank.

"There is a sense of joy and security when you take your kids to the park and that's the same sense that Amari's family had that day and that's the same sense that Amari had that day," said family attorney Kay Harper Williams, who plans to represent Harley's family. "Unfortunately, that safety and security wasn't here and that's why Amari lost his life."

On Wednesday, balloons, teddy bears and candles adorn the last place he was seen; the same place where hundreds gathered in his memory.

Dozens are gathered at Bruce Park in memory of 3 year old Amari Harley. I’ll have a live report at 7 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lSyAUtDJ06 — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) October 25, 2017

Harley's family attended the memorial, but denied comment. Williams said she and the family are seeking justice and answers for Harley.

"Why weren't concrete lids on these tanks," she asked. "Are there standards that the city is using to evaluate the condition of parks and these tanks [as] adequate? And are those standards being applied uniformly throughout the city of Jacksonville."

According to Williams, the septic tanks at the Arlington park was not properly secured.

"We have some information that the lid was off and on throughout the day because it wasn't secured at all." she said.

Following Sunday's incident, the city installed concrete lids on both tanks. First Coast News has learned that there were two complaints filed to the city about the septic tanks at the same park in April of 2016 and over 30 complaints about issues with the park since 2015.

"I am glad that the city has taken steps to secure this tank, but this is a situation of too little too late," she said.

