After Hurricane Irma, thousands across the city are looking for help. Now residents in Duval and Nassau Counties can apply for the state's food assistance program.

Long lines outside Regency Mall show just how much our community is struggling after Hurricane Irma. On Thursday, many will head back for some much-needed help.

Here's what some people have been waiting in since before 10 o'clock last night. SNAP disaster assistance line at Regency #GMJ pic.twitter.com/KtSAhY4IxT — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) October 12, 2017

Nassau and Duval County residents will be able to sign up for SNAP benefits on Thursday, Wednesday was only for people whose names begin with the letters A through D. Thursday's sign up event is for people whose last name starts with the letters E through H.

Location: Regency Square Mall

9501 Arlington Expressway

Suite 260 (main hub)

Jacksonville, FL 32225



10/12 – E - H

10/13 – I - L

10/14 – M – P

10/15 – Q - T

10/16 – U - Z

10/17 – Make-up Day

