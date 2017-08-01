This is the home on Tori Lane that the federal government raided. PHOTO: Mike Bunker, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Department of Homeland Security agents raided a home at the center of an alleged human smuggling operation, First Coast News has learned.

Court documents show that federal agents received a tip that a home in Northwest Jacksonville was being used to smuggle people, including children, into the country.

Agents raided the home in the 11000 block of Tori Lane on July 6.

Four adults in the home were arrested on immigration violations from Indonesia and a Hispanic male was also in the country illegally, court documents say. A dining room in the home was converted into a bedroom and contained two mattresses on the floor, the documents say.

All of the people in the home were allegedly working at the Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse at the River City Marketplace on Jacksonville's Northside. They told investigators that the owners of the restaurant paid them in cash and did not charge them rent or utilities.

The steakhouse is where the alleged illegals worked PHOTO: Mike Bunker, First Coast News

A criminal complaint has been filed against the owners of the steakhouse who also own the home on Tori Lane, Xiu Rong Liu and his wife Liang Wu Yang.

DHS tells First Coast News they cannot comment on the case because there is an on-going criminal investigation.

© 2017 WTLV-TV