Human body part washes ashore on South Ponte Vedra Beach

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the person whose body part washed ashore on South Ponte Vedra Beach.

SJCSO spokesperson, Chuck Mulligan, said there is a likelihood that the remains may belong to that of Dale Kopf, the swimmer who went missing Thursday at Ponte Vedra Beach, but it is not confirmed at this time.

The remains will have to be taken to the District Medical Examiners Office to be analyzed.

Crews continue to search for remains after a body part washed ashore in South Ponte Vedra Beach @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/aQ8TGN1LII — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) October 15, 2017

