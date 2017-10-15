WTLV
Human body part washes ashore on South Ponte Vedra Beach

WTLV 12:23 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the person whose body part washed ashore on South Ponte Vedra Beach.

SJCSO spokesperson, Chuck Mulligan, said there is a likelihood that the remains may belong to that of Dale Kopf, the swimmer who went missing Thursday at Ponte Vedra Beach, but it is not confirmed at this time.

The remains will have to be taken to the District Medical Examiners Office to be analyzed.

