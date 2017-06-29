How you can get free solar eclipse-viewing glasses

Members of the public use protective glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2015 Getty Images)

A rare solar eclipse coming up in August will require special glasses to see safely, so libraries across the country are giving away free pairs leading up to the big spectacle.



The eclipse is set for Aug. 21.



People are not supposed to look directly at the sun without the special eyewear, as it could burn right through their corneas.



So protect your eyes. The Moore Foundation is providing about two million pairs of the special glasses to about 4,800 libraries in the country.



You can grab a pair at all 21 Jacksonville Public Library locations.

© 2017 KING-TV