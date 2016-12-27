There is a reported undetermined death near 2900 Myra Street.

JFRD was called out to a house fire at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There was heavy smoke when they arrived on scene. They found a deceased white male in his fifties inside the home. JSO did not detect any signs of foul play.

All lanes of McDuff Avenue at Myra Street were closed Tuesday evening due to the house fire.

