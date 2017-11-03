WTLV
Homicide units respond to reports of a stabbing in Riverside

First Coast News , WTLV 5:36 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Homicide Unit is on the scene of a reported stabbing in Riverside Friday.

In a tweet, JSO said the stabbing happened in the 2800 block of Park Street.

JSO said the "victim is elderly" and the victim was stabbed with some sort of "cutting object."

