Homicide units respond to reports of a stabbing in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Homicide Unit is on the scene of a reported stabbing in Riverside Friday.

In a tweet, JSO said the stabbing happened in the 2800 block of Park Street.

#JSO is working a stabbing in the 2800 block of Park Street. Homicide Unit is on scene. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 3, 2017

JSO said the "victim is elderly" and the victim was stabbed with some sort of "cutting object."

