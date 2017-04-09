Man dies after shooting at Regency apartment complex

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide unit responded to the 400 block of Monument Road on Sunday night.

JSO Sgt. S.C. Rudlaff said a 38-year-old black male died from at least one gunshot wound to his body. JSO confirmed that an altercation took place between men who know each other. Police said the shooting happened upstairs in the breezeway of the apartment complex at 445 Monument Road.

Neighbor says he saw a man taken away in handcuffs. #JSO to provide more information soon. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/OjPbK6IrRB — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) April 10, 2017

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV