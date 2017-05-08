Homes evacuated due to fire in Flagler Estates in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.- Several homes in the Flagler Estates neighborhood in western St. Johns County were evacuated due to a brush fire Monday, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.
The fire, now estimated at 11 acres, is burning along Dillon Road.
The homes were evacuated as a precaution until the fire is contained.
The fire is 75% contained so far, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Dozers and a helicopter from Flagler County are being used to battle the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
