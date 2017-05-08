WTLV
Homes evacuated due to fire in Flagler Estates in St. Johns County

Aerial video from the St. Johns County fire department shows the fire in the Flagler Estates neighborhood

First Coast News , WTLV 2:55 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.-  Several homes in the Flagler Estates neighborhood in western St. Johns County were evacuated due to a brush fire Monday, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

The fire, now estimated at 11 acres, is burning along Dillon Road.

The homes were evacuated as a precaution until the fire is contained.

The fire is 75% contained so far, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Dozers and a helicopter from Flagler County are being used to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


