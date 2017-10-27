Hole in ground at Avondale park sparks questions over safety following Amari Harley's death

Mayor Lenny Curry has ordered a complete review of Jacksonville city parks after the tragic death of 3-year-old Amari Harley. And now, there are new questions about an unrepaired hole in an Avondale park.

WTLV 5:31 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

