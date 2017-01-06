WTLV
Woman faces DUI charges after hit-and-run of 10 cars

First Coast News , WTLV 12:09 PM. EST January 06, 2017

A woman who struck 10 cars while driving from Florida to Georgia is facing DUI charges, including DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age, police records show.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol officers were called several times about hit and runs headed east on Interstate 295. Then more calls started coming in headed north on Interstate 95 up into Nassau County.

Troopers say Brandy Stroud Gleaton, 33, struck eight cars in Florida and two in Georgia driving from Jacksonville up into Camden County.

The Florida Highway Patrol passed off the information to Georgia State Patrol and the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the sheriff's office caught up with Gleaton, near mile marker 5 on I-95 in Camden. While working to stop the car, a deputy's cruiser was struck by Gleaton.

Two minor children were in Gleaton's car while the hit and runs took place.

Gleaton was booked into the Camden County jail on charges of DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs and a seat belt violation, jail records show. At last check, she remained in custody on $4,500 bond.


