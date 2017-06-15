Hilliard Youth Football looks to host home games for first time in eight years

The program played in Georgia for 8 years but now hopes to play at home (PHOTO: First Coast News)

HILLIARD, Fla. - Organizers of the Hilliard Youth Football and Cheerleading program are asking for the public’s help to host their first home games in nearly a decade.



The program has played in Georgia for eight years but recently joined the American Youth Football Jacksonville conference and now hopes to play at home.



Home games will be played at Stein Tompkins Sports Complex. The problem? Hilliard Youth Football Treasurer Jessie Pickett said the football field hasn’t been in playing condition for 15 years.



“They really just want be able to play and have fun and know that they’re at home and their families can be here to watch them,” Pickett said.



The field was recently outfitted with a new sprinkler system thanks to an anonymous donor. However, it is in desperate need of sod before the season starts.



That comes with a $20,000 price tag.



“It’s a lot of money but at the same time, it’s a big investment for Hilliard, it’s a big investment into our children,” Pickett said. “These kids will have this field to play on for years.”



Pickett hopes to have the money raised by the time practice begins at the end of July. Games begin August 26.



“We can build this program up to something that we can say ‘We were part of that. We got that back in Hilliard, we put that field together’ and there’s a lot of blood, sweat, tears and prayers that went over this field,” she said.



Program organizers have set up a GoFundMe account. Click here learn more and donate.



