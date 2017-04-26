Highlights of the Opening Statements in the Corrine Brown trial

Below are highlights from the Opening Statements of both sides in the Corrine Brown federal fraud and corruption trial. These highlights are significant chunks, but not the entire opening statements, from both sides.

A. Tysen Duva- U.S. Attorney's Office Prosecution Opening Statement

Fellow citizens - Congresswoman Corrine Brown spent 24 years in the U.S. House. Before that, she had a long stint in the Florida legislatures. Votes in her district voted her 12 times to a member of the U.S. House. It is a position of trust and comes with the highest calling - participation. She served the citizens in the entire country. She was a historic figure when elected to the house in 1993. Over the years she gained political savvy. She served on the Transportation and Infrastructure community but also headed the Veteran committee. She even had a well known slogan - "Corrine Delivers." Over the years she gained a reputation that if she had an opinion, you were going to hear it. She had a privilege and an opportunity to serve .

You wish that was the end of the story - that was all that could be said. But sadly, it’s not. That’s far from it. There’s another side. Corruption. Greed. And a significant entitlement attitude. And that’s what this case is about. It’s about lying, cheating and stealing. It’s about fraud and corruption of the member of the highest level of the American government. We are going to present the case to you and represent the United States of America.

Brown had a position of trust as a member of Congress and she abused it. She got to know a number of individuals in the business community and in about 2012 she started soliciting money to a bogus charity called One Door For Education. It was supposed to help underprivileged kids. Literally as one door opens - a student would have an opportunity they wouldn’t have had. This is something that sounds like achieving the American dream. Who wouldn’t give to that? What donor wouldn’t give money to One Door? But Corrine Brown and others with her - the entire time she was in Congress, Ronnie Simmons, they lied to people. They didn’t tell them One Door for Education was a big nothing. It did little, if nothing for underprivileged youths. She was like a mother to her, and she was a son to him. When donors began giving money to One Door, Ronnie Simmons would leave his house in Maryland, withdraw the maximum daily amount, drive a few miles away and deposit the cash in Corrine Brown’s account.

There wasn’t anything for the disadvantaged kids. She never told one donor that she used the money that went to the charity for big parties for her self, fundraisers to have a good time. She told these people that they were giving money to send a needy kid to school with a laptop for a better opportunity. She lied to donors by commission and omission. She knew exactly how to ask for money and knew exactly where it was going - to her. Over the last 6 years she lied on her taxes. Never reported one dollar of this income on her 1040. She did not report her income and she had a history of over six years of lying about charitable deductions. She significantly inflated them and in many cases flat out made them up.

This is someone whose entire salary - $179,000 a year. She was paid by the taxpayers but it wasn’t enough. She had to lie. Get a bigger return every year - even taxpayer money. She’s charged in 22 counts of a 24-count indictment. She made about $179,000 a year, putting her in the top 3 to 4 percent of wage earners in America.

Charges are conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud with Simmons and Wiley - both have pleaded guilty. An easy way to think about this is as a fraudulent scheme - people relied on what she said and she lied to them. Counts 1 - 17

Count 19 making false statements on Brown’s 2012-2015 ethics in government act. List their income and liabilites - the reason is transparency. As citizens we are entitled to know what the members of Congress - what their financial situation is. What they’re doing. How they’re operating. Lying on that form is a crime. For those years, Brown lied on each one of them. Not one time did she disclose all the money she received through one door.

Counts 21 - 24. For over 6 years, she did not claim income that she received and lied about charitable donations. At the center of all of these charges is lying cheating and stealing.

You are going to hear from donors, significant philanthropists in NE Florida and the Orlando area. Corrine Brown knew exactly how to get the money.

Why did this happen? Three mortgages. Jacksonville, Virginia, and Nassau County. Shopping habits. She was living beyond her means. If there was no illegal money coming in over those years, there would be deficits every month. She spent more than she took in. As I said earlier, you wish it wasn’t so. But that’s not the case.

We have a duty to bring this case -- at some point -- to you. There’s justice in the process. The facts will show she knew exactly what she was doing. Everyone played their role. That’s why it worked as long as it did. Over 2 - 3 weeks you’ll hear witness testimony - at some point, this is gonna be your case. It’ll be your decision. You’ll have to render justice. Sometimes doing the right thing can be hard. After the evidence in the case we can talk to you again and summarize the arguments. You’ll decide just like Judge Klindt, who picked you - painstaking, long, thorough - to make sure you would come in to decide this case based on the evidence. When that happens - when it’s decided based on the evidence, the only verdict is gonna be that Corrine Brown committed fraud in those three ways.

James W. Smith, Corrine Brown Defense Attorney, Opening Statement



I have the privilege of representing Corrine Brown. Two questions will guide you throughout this trial. First question is who is Ronnie Simmons and can you trust him? How you answer those two questions will in large measure determine how you resolve this case. Sadly, there is one person in this courtroom believed she could trust to manage her office and personal affairs. She was wrong on both questions. That’s why she’s being charged with these crimes. My colleague started his arguments - lying, cheating, stealing - those words describe the pair of witnesses that make up the core of the government’s case: Wiley and Simmons.

Brown is a trailblazer, she has a history of delivering for her constituents. The witnesses will admit to you that they’ve lied, cheated and stolen. This trial will force you to reconcile the witnesses versus someone who has solid reputation.

30 years ago. Ronnie Simmons was dating a woman at UF dating Shantrel Brown. They split. Stayed friends. Corrine Brown visited her daughter at UF. She met Ronnie Simmons. Like her daughter she was impressed with Ronnie. Intelligent young man. She saw something in him. She said to him - I’d like to be a mentor of yours. I want to see we could develop the talents that you have.

He worked for her first campaign - and her campaign when he ran for Congress in 1992. An African American Woman from Florida who was able to get to Congress. She had to sue the state of Florida to get equal representation. As a result, she became the first African American Woman since Reconstruction to serve this district in Congress.

She is blunt and opinionated. The reason she was reelected year after year is because of the fact that many people saw her as a salt of the earth woman. She was not a wealthy person - did not attend an elite college.

The people in her circle were people you don’t normally see in politics. Corrine Brown would try and see the jewel in individuals who had been cast off. She gave them plenty of opportunities. One of those people was Ronnie Simmons. Even though he had no political or management experience, she made him the chief of staff. There are a number of Congress people who work hard every day. You will see there are very few people who work harder than Corrine Brown. You’ll find out typically at Congress, her day would start at 6 a.m. -- then begins a day of work. Sometimes her work would last as late as midnight. It wasn’t a 9 to 5 or a Monday through Friday job.

As time went on, as she aged, she began to rely more and more on Ronnie Simmons. As a member of congress she had a staff, people who were tasked with helping her so her office could stay up and running. Most of her tasks were delegated to her staff.

Brown represented her constituents all day. Most tasks were delegated to Ronnie Simmons. Phone call, first thing in the morning with Ronnie Simmons. He would tell her everything she had to do - make sure the trains were running on time. He was responsible for recruitment and hiring of staff. Responsible for making arrangements for her travel. As far as she knew, everything was running smoothly and efficiently - why did she believe that? Year after year she was reelected to Congress. When she submitted herself to her voters, they gave her the thumbs up. She had a lot of faith and trust in Ronnie Simmons. He was with her every step of the way for 30 years. You’ll have to deal with 3 things:

Trust. There is a level of trust we have in our public servants.

Betrayal.

And lies.

You’ll find throughout the course of this case that Corrine Brown placed her absolute trust in Ronnie Simmons. If he told her to do something, she would do it because she trusted him. He was more than Chief of Staff and employee - he was a son to her. She trusted him always. What she didn’t know, however, were some of the whispers in the community about Ronnie. You’ll hear from people who, despite the fact she had that trust in Simmons, he was in over his head, and he hid problems from her. He wouldn’t show up for work. Return calls. He was taking advantage of her hard earned reputation.

The first way is when he came up with a scheme to enrich himself by using his sister. He went to Brown - my sister is having trouble. She’s sick. She needs money. She’s a teacher and she’s not making enough. Is there some way we can get her on the payroll? Brown agreed. Told him if he’d vouch for her, she’d put him on the payroll. There were sometimes she would see his sister, but little did she know when she wasn’t in the office, that Ronnie was playing her for a fool. That the paycheck she thought was going to Ronnie’s sister - going to a bank account he controlled and he was using it to line his pockets.

He did that for years. And she had no idea about it. He’s going to admit to doing it. He kept it a secret from her. And thus began a pattern that you’ll see repeated throughout this case. Using that charm, intelligence, talent that she saw as a way to benefit himself financially.

One other thing you’ll find out is that he too lived an extravagant lifestyle. He had a government salary and became deeply indebted. Due to his taste for fine dining, boating and clothes. Ashamed - instead of going to her boss, he developed schemes. The second scheme fell into his lap as a result of a relationship with a woman named Carla Wiley.

First thing you’ll find out about her is - particularly important - because it’s very easy to be confused during this trial - we’ll be here for a while. One Door for Education was the sole creation of Carla Wiley. Brown had nothing to do with it. She never advised or had anything at all to do with its creation - never had access to its finances. It was created by Carla Wiley before she ever met or interacted with Brown.

This was not Brown’s charity. And the interesting thing is that this is a charity she established to honor her mother yet time and time again, when online at a computer, she took out over $100,000 to pay for the extravagant lifestyle that she couldn’t afford. She will admit to you she took all the money herself - did it all on her own. Brown never directed her to do so. You’ll hear about the lifestyle that she and her boyfriend engaged in. They used that money to take a Caribbean trip - stayed in fancy hotels in Miami. Used to pay personal bills. Pay for clothing. The two of them did that on their own without any encouragement or direction from Brown. The lying cheating and stealing - they came up with that on their own.

They were the ones who were primarily involved with contacting donors and handling the checks. The government is correct, there was a change in the law that changed the way Brown’s events could be financed. She needed a new way to fund the events. Characterized by the government as lavish parties is not right. It reflects a misunderstanding of the Congressional Black Caucus.

She was a very active member in the CBC. Sometimes they come together and join organizations called caucuses. Sometimes they’re formed around particular ethnic groups. Congresswoman Brown for years was involved with the congressional black caucus. Have an event called the Annual Legislation Weekend. They’ll try and break the wall between the government and their constituents.

People are given the opportunity to meet their representatives. These are not lavish parties to feed people’s egos. They’re any opportunity to meet their representatives. Brown would hold these receptions. The government says they didn’t serve a purpose - but instead they do. You’ll hear from 60 people who they helped. Some even made their way into the office.

She trusted that he was doing the right thing. Here she is going to event after event, knowing very little about One Door. a number of witnesses - Brown personally talked to them about One Door. That was one of dozens upon dozens of charities she worked with. That was why people were willing to part with her hard earned money. Checks that high wouldn’t be written if they didn’t trust her and believe she would put them to good use.

Then one day he pleaded guilty and she was left on her own. She could finally see clearly the betrayal that some people in her circle would eventually come. The trust she placed in him was misplaced. He betrayed everyone.

The charges in this case fall into four categories, but deal with what issue. Did Brown look donors in the eye and lie to them? It’s not enough that she was associated with people who admitted to wrongdoing. It’s not enough One Door gave out very little in scholarship funds. In order to find her guilty, you’ll have to find that she repeatedly lied to people to enrich herself. All four crimes have intense requirements.

You’ll have to find that she lied repeatedly and daily. When the two witnesses for the government testify, you’ll hear a lot for their plea agreements, in exchange certain charges have been dismissed and there is the possibility that they could avoid jail time.

At the end of this case, the judge will be able to instruct you. He’ll tell you about plea agreements and cooperating witnesses. He’ll tell you how to check their testimony. You should treat with great caution people who testify with the possibility of keeping out of prison.

When the state’s case is over, you’ll see Corrine Brown. No one can tell her story better than she can. She’ll tell you about the trust she placed in Simmons and how sadly she learned about the betrayal and about the lies she knows about now.

A long time ago, Corrine Brown placed her trust in Ronnie Simmons and for years he betrayed her behind her back. He fooled her, the donors of One Door and have fooled the prosecutors who have based their case on his testimony. Don't let him fool you.

© 2017 WTLV-TV