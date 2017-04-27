Corrine Brown huddles with an attorney during her federal corruption trial.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Testimony continued in the first full day of questioning in the corruption trial against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown Thursday at the federal court building in downtown Jacksonville.

Brown is facing 22 counts of fraud and theft of government funds charges for her alleged involvement in a bogus charity called One Door For Education. The government is accusing Brown of having her chief of staff pull out funds from One Door’s account and put it in Brown’s. She’s also accused of using $330,000 of funds meant to go to better children’s education for various receptions, travel and other expenses.

If she’s convicted on all 22 counts, she is facing up to 357 years in prison and a fine of up to $4 million.

Her chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, took a plea bargain and agreed to testify against the former congresswoman. He served with Brown since 1993 when she first took office.

Carla Wiley, the president of One Door For Education, also took a plea deal and agreed to testify against Brown.

The first two days of witness testimony have been dominated by FBI Special Agent Vanessa Stelly, who worked with an investigative team to look into One Door and document the case against the former congresswoman.

Brown’s attorney, James Smith, continued to question the special agent after lunch. He brought up the many exhibits the prosecution used to try and establish the ebb and flow of money from One Door both to Brown’s accounts and for her events, including $750 for a birthday cake for her daughter, $7,000 for air travel over three years, and even $4,000 for car repairs for Simmons, Brown and her daughter Shantrel.

Smith argued none of the money was touched by Brown and instead handled mostly by her chief of staff, Simmons. He also brought up the various methods One Door would use for fundraising, often using Brown to assist. Smith focused on the language of the mission statement for One Door and the letters written: none explicitly said all funds were going to scholarships - and most were vague about what the money would be used for.

Tandy Bondi took the stand next - she’s a former lobbyist with Alcalde & Fay, which would work with the Community Leadership PAC, a political action committee acting on behalf of the cruise industry. Bondi, daughter of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, now works with Carnival. She told the court Community Leadership took an active interest in Florida representatives because there were so many ports in Florida.

Brown was an interest to the group because her district included part of JAXPORT.

Simmons asked the lobbying firm, Acalde & Fay for a $25,000 contribution to One Door For Education to be used for scholarships and on the 2012 Democratic National Convention. Smith pointed out in cross-examination that she was never directly solicited by Brown, but upon redirect Bondi, said she would have worked to kill the donation if she’d known the money would have ended up in Brown’s bank account.

Next up was Mike Ward, former CSX CEO who’s been with the company the last 40 years. Due to Brown’s presence on the transportation railroad subcommittee in the House, Ward often spoke to Brown about various political issues.

#CorrineBrown: Michael Ward (CSX CEO) testifies he would have never donated to One Door for Education if he knew money was going to Brown — Clark Fouraker (@clarkfouraker) April 27, 2017

Over a few years, Ward contributed $35,000 to One Door For Education after Brown told him directly the money would be used to reward well-performing students with iPads. Ward told the court he believed in charitable giving to two causes: education and the prevention of domestic violence.

$10,000 of the total sum he gave was to send children to China for an educational exchange trip. He also testified he gave $5,000 to Brown for an uncertain reason - but One Door For Education ended up on the payline for the check.

When the prosecution asked if he’d have donated that money if he knew it was going to Brown’s bank account, he replied absolutely not.

Susie Wiles was the next witness called; she’s a local political consultant who links up business interests with politicians who may be able to help their causes and vice versa. She connected Brown to several donors in the area, including Ward, developer Peter Rommel, Steve Halverson and others.

Brown ostensibly wanted funds to help fight the redistricting of her congressional seat. Wiles got in touch with several people and raised many thousands of dollars for the fight. Those funds, the government argues, ended up in the One Door For Education Foundation bank account.

When asked if she would have been involved in raising those funds if she’d known they’d be used by Brown, Simmons or Brown’s daughter Shantrel, she said she wouldn’t have.

Smith’s cross-examination pointed out that after Brown asked for help raising the funds, she did not have any more contact with Wiles; instead it was Von Alexander, a local lobbyist and sometimes Brown staffer, and Simmons.

Upon redirect, Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva asked Wiles if Brown ever followed up with her when the money she collected did not go to her legal fund to fight the redistricting - Wiles told the court Brown did not.

Husein Cumber was next up on the witness stand. He worked as a vice president for Florida East Coast Industries, which has a charitable organization. At a public hearing for a railroad, Brown approached him about donating to her legal fund fighting her redistricting in 2015.

He did not want to contribute to that fight, but did give a large sum to One Door For Education. The $10,000 he donated was based off an easy sell made by Brown; Cumber told the court he'd known her for many years and her brief description of kids getting to study aboard in China was enough to sell him on the donation.

When asked if he would have contributed the funds if he'd known they were going into Brown and Simmons' personal bank accounts, he said no.

#CorrineBrown: 6 witnesses testify donated thousands to One Door. All said wouldn't have if they'd known going to Brown as govt case claims. — Clark Fouraker (@clarkfouraker) April 27, 2017

Next up on the witness stand was successful real estate developer and close personal friend of Brown, Bob Picerne. He gave almost $90,000 to One Door For Education over several years. He told Duva he would not have given the money if he knew it the funds were going to Simmons, Brown or her daughter.

Picerne was shown an invoice provided to his company for $5,000 for 20,000 copies of Brown’s commemorative issue of Onyx magazine. Duva asked if his company was buying so many magazines. He said it appeared so.

At least at one point, when Brown was soliciting a donation, Simmons emailed Picerne and told him just to make the donation out to One Door For Education. Picerne did tell the court he mostly spoke with Brown, as the pair were friends.

Upon cross-examination, Smith pried more about Picerne’s charitable donations to Brown. Most of the checks from his corporation to One Door was done mostly by an assistant, Don Miller, who will take the stand at a later time.

Picerne admitted Brown never told him the funds were going solely to scholarships, but he indicated earlier in questioning he believed the funds were going to educational causes.

The final witness of the day was renown Jacksonville philanthropist Gasper Lazzara, for whom the building housing the dental school at Jacksonville University and a theater at the University of North Florida is named.

Lazzara has known Brown for a little over 16 years. He told the court she’s been over to his home many times since they’ve known each other, and unlike most previous witnesses, he said he spoke mainly with the former congresswoman - not her chief of staff.

He gave many, many thousands of dollars to Brown over the last several years. He told the court it was mostly for charitable organizations - he pointed to donations for Edward Waters College - and One Door For Education. Lazzara told the court he liked giving for educational purposes.

Lazzara’s daughter also did some digging on One Door and found out, well before there was a case brought against Carla Wiley, the president of One Door, that the charity was a not a registered 501(c)(3). She told her father, who can’t recall if he told the former congresswoman.

“I believe my daughter told Ronnie,” he told the court. When pressed by the defense he doubled down: Jessica Lazzara-Wynne told Simmons the charity was bogus.

At the end of his testimony, Lazzara asked if he would have given money to One Door For Education if he’d known if would have gone into the pockets of Simmons and Brown.

“I would not,” came his reply.

He was the last witness for the day. Judge Timothy Corrigan ended the day a little before 5 p.m.

Court will begin Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. with Jessica Lazzara-Wynne, Gasper’s daughter and the person in charge of his family’s charity. The court will also likely see testimony from John Baker, Ingrid Birch Steve Pajcic, Jack Hannania and several others.

