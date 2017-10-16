Here's what the new Florida driver's license looks like

This month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) expands its issuance of a new, more secure Florida driver license and ID card. Through December, DHSMV will add the more than 200 remaining service centers to the list of offices offering the new credential throughout Florida.

“We understand our customers’ credential is the most valuable item in their wallet,” said DHSMV Executive

Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Through coordination with law enforcement, tax collectors and our statewide partners, Florida’s new credential is the most secure over-the-counter credential on the market today, delivering enhanced security features, up-to-date technology, convenient designations and a design unique to the Sunshine State."

The new design includes nearly double the fraud protection measures compared to the previous design and provides the most secure over-the-counter credential on the market today. Security features on the new credential include redundant data, ultraviolet (UV) ink and optically variable features.

“DHSMV has worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement officers, tax collectors and stakeholders to offer a

credential that is both secure and convenient for Floridians,” stated Robert Kynoch, Director of Motorist Services. “The new credential uses the latest technology to safeguard personal information and make it highly

difficult for criminals to alter or counterfeit credentials.”

Along with critical anti-fraud features, the new design incorporates designations for lifetime sportsman’s, boater, freshwater, saltwater and hunting licenses, as well as designations for veteran, organ donor, deaf/hard of hearing and developmentally disabled. A list of documentation required to obtain designations is available on

the DHSMV website.

By the end of 2017, the new credential will be available at all service centers throughout Florida and online.

you will only need to renew your driver license or identification card upon its expiration or if a required

change is needed, such as a name or address change.

To find out more about Florida’s new driver license and ID card and when the new credential will be available locally, visit www.flhsmv.gov/newDL.

Though previous driver license and identification cards will still be in use alongside the new credential until

they are replaced or phased out, all credentials issued after January 1, 2018, will have the new look and security

features.

