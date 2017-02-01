HELP FIND: Teen missing for more than a year believed to be in Jacksonville

Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for your help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year.

Renee Edenfield was last seen on January 29, 2016 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Authorities believe she may have traveled to Jacksonville.

Enfield is described as biracial female, about 5'1'' and weighs about 100 pounds. She also is known to frequently dye her hair and has a nose and lip piercing.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-THE-LOST or the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office at 864-596-2222.

