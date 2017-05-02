Helicopter crashes while battling Marion County wildfire

Records show that Jesse Terrell was fired Monday. The other four - James Amidei, Trevor Fitzgerald, Adam Crawford and Cody Hoppel - resigned last month. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A Marion County Sheriff's Office pilot was doing his last "dip of the evening," helping contain a wildfire, when his helicopter lost power and crashed on Tuesday night, according to Ludie Bond, the Wildfire Mitigation Specialist of the Waccasassa Forestry Center.

Bond said the pilot was able to safely get out of the helicopter. He does have some injuries, but he is in stable condition at a local hospital, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Sheriff Woods.

"With the assistance of the Marion County Fire Rescue and the Forestry Division who did an outstanding job of helping us get to our deputy out there, to our pilot, in order to rescue him to get him here to the hospital. And I thank each of them for their services," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

The pilot was helping contain the "NE 212th Street Road" wildfire in Fort McCoy, Florida, Bond said.

The fire is about a month old, 100% contained, and no structures had been damaged, according to Bond.

