Health advisory lifted for beaches on St. Simons Island

The Glynn County Health Department has lifted its health advisory for two beaches on St. Simons Island.

In a release issued Thursday morning, they say water tests show that the level of enterococci bacteria is back down to the EPA's recommended limits.

The previous advisory was for East Beach and Massengale Park Beach.

The bacteria increases the risk of gastrointestinal illness.

