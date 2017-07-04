Headed to the Beach for Fireorks, things to know

Best activities for New Years Eve center around downtown and San Marco PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

If you are headed to Jacksonville Beach for fireworks tonight, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department has some important information for you.

SR A1A will have some turning lanes blocked to aid in the Northern and Southern flow of traffic

Beach Blvd will have limitations at different intersections to aid in the Westerly flow of traffic.

Pedestrians are encouraged to only cross at properly marked pedestrian crossings.

The main travel route for northbound and southbound traffic along the three beach communities will be SR A1A. A secondary route will be Penman Road to Florida, and then to Mayport Road.

The main travel routes westbound will be J. Turner Butler Blvd., Beach Blvd. and Atlantic Blvd. A secondary route for westbound traffic will be Wonderwood Drive.

The fireworks show will necessitate a beach closure from 5th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North. No one will be allowed on the oceanfront or in the water in that 2 block Public Safety Zone.

In addition to public parking at street ends along First Street, paid parking is available at the Jacksonville Beach Pier at 5th Avenue north, 4th Avenue North at 1st street, and Latham Plaza parking lot

