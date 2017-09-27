Have you seen this man? JSO searching for man with dementia

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Johnny Jarrell after he left his residence on Lane Avenue and did not return on Wednesday.

Jarrell is 74-year-old and he is diagnosed with Dementia. He was last seen wearing black rim prescription glasses, an orange and yellow crewneck t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black sneakers with different colored specks on them.

If you have seen Jarrell please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

© 2017 WTLV-TV